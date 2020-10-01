23 North Carolina AMC Movie Theatres to reopen by mid-October

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - AMC Movie Theatres will reopen selected theatres in North Carolina between Oct. 9 and Oct. 16.
Five locations in the Charlotte area will reopen on Friday, Oct. 9. Two more locations will reopen on Friday, Oct. 16.
In total, 23 AMC movie locations in North Carolina will be back in business beginning those two Friday nights. More than 500 of the AMC Theaters locations across the country are expected to be open by mid-October.
AMC Movie Theatres have been shut down since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
AMC CEO Adam Aron released this statement: "We continue to be highly encouraged to be able to welcome even more guests back to the magic of moviegoing, at AMC locations in North Carolina. We continue to reopen responsibly.
"The feedback we’ve received from our guests indicate that our AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols are working exactly as intended. We’re seeing record-high guest scores for the cleanliness of our theatres, far exceeding the marks we’ve received in the decades we’ve been tracking guest feedback.
“AMC Safe & Clean is the cornerstone of our efforts to woo back moviegoers to cinemas. Our AMC Safe & Clean protocols feature social distancing, mandatory mask wearing, the easy availability of disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, along with high tech solutions like electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums and enhanced air filtration through MERV 13 filters, as well as numerous other new safety and cleanliness procedures.”
AMC THEATRES REOPENING ON OCTOBER 9:
Asheville, NC
AMC River Hills 10
Charlotte, NC
AMC Carolina Pavilion 22
AMC Concord Mills 24
AMC Hickory 15
AMC Northlake Mall 14
AMC Park Terrace 6
Greenville, NC
AMC Fire Tower 12
Raleigh, NC
AMC Fayetteville 14
AMC DINE-IN Holly Springs 9
AMC Market Fair 15
AMC Park Place 16
AMC DINE-IN Southpoint 17
AMC THEATRES REOPENING ON OCTOBER 16:
Charlotte, NC
AMC CLASSIC Lincolnton 8
AMC CLASSIC Shelby 10
Greensboro, NC
AMC CLASSIC Greensboro 18
AMC Hanes 12
AMC High Point 8
Greenville, NC
AMC CLASSIC Havelock 6
AMC CLASSIC Jacksonville 16
AMC CLASSIC Kalli 12
Raleigh, NC
AMC CLASSIC Durham 15
AMC CLASSIC Wilson 10
Wilmington, NC
AMC CLASSIC Wilmington 16
