New Owner of Phat Burrito Looking To Bring It Back

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve lived in the Queen City for some time, you might remember Phat Burrito. It opened in 1998 and WBTV was there when it closed in 2017. On closing day, the line of people wrapped around the parking lot. Some waited for 4 hours straight. Phat Burrito was a sign of rebirth to Charlotte’s South End when it opened. But over the years, the growth became an issue. Now the building is home to chain restaurant Flower Child. But someone is on a mission to bring Phat Burrito back. His name is Michael Cox. He joined us on QC@3 to talk about the possibility of reopening Phat Burrito.