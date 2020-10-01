March happening after CMPD releases video of moments leading to Harold Easter’s death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A march is happening after CMPD released video Thursday of the moments leading to the in-custody death of Harold Easter in January.
Thursday’s march started at First Ward Park at 8 p.m.
*WARNING FOR STRONG LANGUAGE DURING LIVE VIDEO*
CMPD released the videos just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1. The release consists of more than 5 hours of footage spread across 17 different videos. The release includes police body-worn camera of the arrest, transport and surveillance video of the detention of Harold Easter on January 23, 2020.
In an Instagram post by CLTProtests, a call to action.
“The call is for bodies in the street, but if you’re not able to come out please consider donating, and spread the word. You can donate to feed the movement, donate water, sports drinks or/and snacks,” part of the post read. “We don’t want any more lives lost, this system must change.”
