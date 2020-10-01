Man wanted for crimes in two states arrested during traffic stop in Rowan County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted in two states was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday in Rowan County.
Marcus Dontrell Chambers, 28, was stopped at the intersection of Bringle Ferry Road and North Shaver Street in Salisbury.
He was wanted in Lancaster, South Carolina for grand larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.
Chambers also had two counts of failure to appear in Rowan County for a variety of charges, including assault on a female, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of firearm by a felon and breaking and entering involving terrorizing and injury.
Rowan County deputies found and took 15 grams of methamphetamine, one gram of cocaine, 2.5 dosage units of methadone hydrochloride and more than $400 in cash during the traffic stop.
Chambers was additionally charged with possess with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possess with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and possess with intent to sell/deliver methadone hydrochloride.
Chambers is in the Rowan County jail with bonds totaling $466,000.
Deputies say Chambers has dozens of arrest and felony convictions for promotion of prostitution, attempted common law robbery and habitual misdemeanor assault.
