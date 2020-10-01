Lancaster Co. animal hospital evacuated following hazmat incident

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Employees and animals had to be evacuated Thursday morning after a hazmat incident at an animal hospital in Lancaster County.
Fire officials told WBTV that 12 people were treated for symptoms but no one was taken to the hospital. Those symptoms included dizziness, nausea and respiratory issues.
Crews responded to Southern Paws Animal Hospital, on Highway 521, in Lancaster County.
Lancaster County Emergency Manager Darren Player told WBTV that cleaning chemicals were mixed together and created a hazardous gas.
Officials say all of the animals and employees had to evacuate the building.
The gas leak is under control, but it wasn’t for a while, according to Player.
Crews continue to investigate and work on the hazmat situation.
Highway 521 Southbound at Charles Pettus Road is shutdown.
Officials are telling drivers to avoid the area.
