Ivanka Trump visits Gaston County, surprises businesses owned by Holy Angels

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ivanka Trump made a visit to the Charlotte area on Thursday to surprise local businesses and then partake in a question and answer segment with local supports.
The daughter of President Donald Trump stopped in Gaston County. This was Ivanka Trump’s third reported visit to North Carolina in a little more than four weeks.
Ivanka Trump surprised three businesses in Belmont owned by Holy Angels, an organization that provides jobs and opportunities for those with disabilities. Among those visits were Cherub’s Cafe, Cotton Candy Factory and Bliss Gallery.
According to a spokesperson for Ivanka Trump, she met with employees and learned more about those operations.
Ivanka Trump then visited The Barn and Sandcastle Farm in Dallas for a moderated question and answer segment with Mercedes Schlapp, who previously served as White House Director of Strategic Communications in the Trump Administration, along with local supporters.
According to a spokesperson, Ivanka Trump discussed the president’s accomplishments, “including prioritizing affordable childcare, cutting taxes, school choice and the need to elect Donald Trump for four more years.”
Ivanka Trump’s visit to Gaston County comes 33 days ahead of the November presidential election.
Ivanka Trump, who is an adviser to her father, visited Wilmington for a “fireside chat” with Trump campaign national press secretary Hogan Gidley on Sept. 17.
On Sept. 10, she was in Raleigh on Sept. 10 to tour the State Farmers' Market and promote the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
