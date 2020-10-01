Expert optimistic this could be the best Fall color season in years

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Across the North Carolina mountains, the Fall color show appears to be underway.
In Boone, a number of trees have turned already and more will be jump-started in the coming days as forecasters are predicting some frosty mornings.
In 2019, the colors did not show up until the end of October and storms then took the leaves off.
The delay last year was due to a warm September, says Appalachian State University Professor Dr. Howie Neufeld.
This year, Neufeld said the September weather was near perfect for fall colors and everything should be on a normal schedule again.
Neufeld thinks North Carolina may be in for one of the best color shows in many years with peak color in just a couple of weeks in some parts of the mountains.
“As long as we don’t have a heatwave between now and the next two weeks,” Neufeld said.
Local businesses are hoping spectacular color will be the case.
Leaf looking can be done safely in the age of coronavirus said Neufeld.
Restaurant owner Mike Dunn in Banner Elk says a good Fall color season could bring up enough tourists to keep businesses afloat.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.