Community leaders react to release of CMPD video of Harold Easter

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte community leaders are responding to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department releasing the video of Harold Easter dying while in police custody.
Officials say Easter was in the interrogation room experiencing a medical emergency and no officer saw it.
“I am as hurt as everyone in this community.” Char-Meck NAACP President Corine Mack said.
Mack says enough is enough.
She is tired of another Black man dying in police custody.
Mack believes there is a problem that needs to be addressed.
CMPD says policy wasn’t followed in this case and says if it was - it could have prevented Easter’s death. Mack is calling for police reform.
“The community must be engaged,” Mack said. “We’ve got to find ways to collectively work on police reform. We’ve got to lift up our voices, absolutely. I know some people are going to go protest and that’s fine - that’s one tool but I am working on how can we can change the system of policing.”
Mack is not alone in this fight.
Robert Dawson is a community advocate from Action NC.
He agrees with Mack.
He says reform could start by holding the supervisors of the police officers who get into trouble accountable.
“No one in command staff is ever in trouble,” Dawkins said. “And they are the ones that set the culture.”
Dawkins says releasing the video shows transparency but admits it won’t alone solve the problem.
“I don’t expect police video releases to cure cancer,” Dawkins said. “The same way I don’t think CAT Scan images cure cancer, but I do believe it points out where the issue is for us to be addressing.”
Dawkins says he will be going to the next Charlotte City Council meeting to address changes that need to be made with the police department.
Mack says she will do her part to bring reform but she says police must change.
“The police calling for trust and respect,” Mack said. “We can’t trust you when you are not solving problems immediately as it pertains to black lives.”
Both Mack and Dawkins say they have hope in the new CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings that reform will happen sooner rather than later.
