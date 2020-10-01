CMS approves plan to increase in-person instructional time for elementary students

“After comprehensive study of the in-person instructional plan, we have found a way to increase the time and frequency that K-5 students will spend with their teachers in the classroom,” CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said. “We will implement social-distancing in schools as much as possible and we’ll focus on making sure everyone wears a mask and washes hands frequently to reduce the risk of infection. We have worked closely with our partners in the medical community to find a way to get our kids back into classrooms with a minimum of risk.”