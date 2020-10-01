Chilly mornings and cool afternoons with plenty of sunshine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move through the Carolinas tonight, ushering in cooler air for Friday and the weekend.
Chilly mornings and cool afternoons will continue through early next week with high temperatures generally staying in the 70s next week.
Tonight will feature some passing clouds with a few sprinkles possible as a cold front moves through the region.
Overnight low temperatures will cool to around 50 degrees for the Piedmont, and around 40 degrees for the mountains.
Mostly sunny skies develop for Friday making for another pleasant day to be outside.
Friday afternoon high temperatures will range from around 70 degrees in the Piedmont to around 60 degrees for the mountains.
Saturday morning will start off chilly with some patchy frost possible in the higher elevations of the NC mountains with low temperatures ranging from the lower 40s in the Piedmont, to upper 30s in the NC mountains.
Saturday afternoon will be another exquisite day, with sunny skies and highs ranging from around 70 degrees in the Piedmont, to around 60 degrees in the mountains.
Sunday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with the chance for a few light rain showers late Sunday into early Monday.
Sunday and Monday afternoon high temperatures are expected to be in the lower 70s for the Piedmont and around 60 degrees for the mountains.
The remainder of next week will continue to feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s for the Piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains.
Enjoy the beautiful weather!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
