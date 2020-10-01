Charlotte woman arrested for drug violations after stop on I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A traffic stop on I-85 on Tuesday resulted in the seizure of four pounds of marijuana, and charges for a Charlotte woman.
On Tuesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office stopped a rental car traveling on Interstate 85 North in China Grove for a routine traffic violation.
The driver, Nakeil Danyell Covington, age 38, a resident of Charlotte, provided consent to search the vehicle. Found during the search were two THC tubes and four individually wrapped packages of marijuana, totaling four pounds.
Evidence showed that the items originated in California. The value of the contraband was approximately $15,000.
Covington was charged with three felonies including possess with intent to sell/delivery marijuana, maintain a vehicle and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $5,000.
Covington has conviction for possession of stolen goods, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of cocaine, and felony possession with intent to dell/deliver cocaine.
