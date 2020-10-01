Carrigan Farms opens limited capacity pumpkin picking and haunted trails

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carrigan Farms in Mooresville opens pumpkin picking and haunted trails this week.
Thursday, October 1st will be opening day for the pumpkin patch. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and limited capacity, you must schedule a reservation to pick your pumpkin. Attendees must also wear masks. Hayride shuttles will bring you to and from the pumpkin patch.
Pumpkin picking costs $12 per person, for ages two and older Babies 23 months and under are free, but they do not get a pumpkin. Pumpkin picking will last through October.
You can reserve your spot here: http://carriganfarms.com/thefarm/pumpkins
Scarrigan Farms Haunted Trail begins October 2nd and will be open on select nights in October. Masks are also required for the moonlit corn maze and haunted trails.
To attend Scarrigan Farms, it costs $25 per person on Thursdays and Sundays. It costs $30 per person on Fridays and Saturdays. Attendees must also reserve a spot online. Scarrigan Farms is not recommended for children younger than 12 years old.
