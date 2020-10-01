Carnival cancels most 2020 US cruises as CDC extends ban

FILE - In this Saturday, April 4, 2020, file photo, Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic is docked at Port Canaveral, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Carnival Cruise Line is canceling most U.S. sailings through the end of this year, the latest sign that the cruise industry’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could still be many months away. The company said Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, it is canceling sailings from all ports except its home ports of Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida. (Source: AP Photo/John Raoux, File/AP)