Brief warm-up toppled by incoming cold front

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will rise to the upper 70s later this afternoon before a cold front moves through the region this evening.
The front will produce cloudy skies and a few isolated showers mainly north of I-85 later in the evening.
The mostly dry cold front will slip south of the Carolinas overnight. Expect Friday morning temperatures in the mid-50s under decreasing clouds.
Sunny skies reign Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with below-average temperatures, but highs in the Piedmont will only reach the upper 60s and lower 70s meanwhile neighborhoods in the Mountains will only hit the 50s.
As cooler air rushes in behind the front, northerly breezes will be prominent during the daylight hours especially across the higher elevations. Winds will gradually relax Friday evening.
Friday night lows plunge into the 40s in Charlotte with 30s in the Mountains and Foothills. Frost will likely develop in the North Carolina mountains especially above 3500 feet Friday and Saturday nights.
Calm and cool conditions will persist through the weekend as highs will fall short of the 70°mark Saturday and Sunday. Overnight temperatures will slip down in the lower 50s in the Piedmont, 40s in the Foothills, and 30s in the Mountains.
A passing shower isn’t out of the picture late Sunday, but mostly dry conditions will be the rule rather than the exception. Temperatures will gradually warm up into the mid-70s as the workweek begins.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
