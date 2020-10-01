Brief warm-up before weekend cool-down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get set for another nice day around the WBTV news area, complete with sunshine, low humidity levels and warm afternoon readings in the upper 70s.
If you’re a fan of warm weather, this is the day to get outdoors, as a well-advertised cool-down is coming our way for the end of the week as front glides by to our north tonight.
After a pleasant evening, we’ll fall back to the lower 50s overnight under partly cloudy skies. There may be a brief shower along and north of I-40 but rain chances around Charlotte remain very low.
Behind tonight’s reinforcing cold front, a much cooler airmass will set up for Friday and the weekend. There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around but we’ll slide back into the cool 60s for Friday and the weekend with lows in the chilly 40s.
There will probably be patchy frost in the mountains - and perhaps even a few neighborhoods in the foothills - Friday night where overnight lows will likely dip into the 30s.
A slow warming trend is forecast for early next week with highs in the lower to middle 70s and continued rain-free weather for Monday through Wednesday.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
