Trump says humans contribute to climate change “to an extent”

(CBS News) - Chris Wallace, the moderator of the first presidential debate of 2020, pressed President Trump on whether he believes humans contribute to climate change, and it took a couple times for the president to answer directly.
“I believe that we have to do everything we can to have immaculate, air, immaculate water,” the president said.
Pressed again if he believes humans contribute to climate change, the president said, “I think a lot of things do but I think, to an extent, yes.” But he also said better forest management is important to prevent forest fires that have raged on the West Coast.
Joe Biden, asked about his plan for climate change, said it’s about building for the future to reduce emissions. He said green energy jobs can create good-paying jobs, too.
“There’s so many things that we can do now to create thousands and thousands of jobs,” he said.
Biden said he will rejoin the Paris climate agreement, from which Mr. Trump has withdrawn.
Mr. Trump accused Biden of wanting to “take out the cows,” a reference to climate activists highlighting the fact that cows contribute to emissions.
Biden pointed to major natural disasters affecting the U.S., insisting they’re partly the result of climate change.
Mr. Trump claimed the Green New Deal, a progressive agenda to fight climate change, would cost $100 trillion.
“The Green New Deal is not my plan,” Biden said.
Asked if he supports the Green New Deal, Biden responded, “No, I don’t support the Green New Deal.”
