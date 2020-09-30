Survey results show community, students split on renaming Vance High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Vance High School in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is one step closer towards getting a new name.
After an online survey was sent out and posted via their renaming website, the results from that survey provided “scores” that show a community and student response split.
CMS says there were 1,195 respondents from the community (identified as alumni, parents, faculty, friends, family, former faculty, parents of alumni, CMS employees, citizens, neighbors, taxpayers, community members others) and 476 student respondents.
Per CMS, the survey results were as followed;
Community scores:
- Julius L. Chambers HS 76
- Queen City HS 35
- University City HS 37
Student scores:
- Julius L Chambers HS 35
- Queen City HS 62
- University City HS 74
The district says per Board policy, the next step in the review process will be conducted by the Deputy Superintendent for Academics Matt Hayes and CMS Executive Staff.
Recommendations then will be brought forward to the BOE by the Superintendent at the next regularly scheduled Board meeting on Oct. 13, according to the district.
Zebulon Baird Vance, who died in 1894, was a North Carolina representative, governor, and senator during the American Civil War and Reconstruction eras.
During the Civil War, Vance sided with the Confederacy and organized his own company of troops. According to the University of North Carolina’s Museum of University History, Vance left the army in 1862 and served for the rest of the war as governor of North Carolina.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.