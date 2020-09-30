Rowan-Salisbury Schools search for a new superintendent involves local survey

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education is seeking community input as they proceed forward in the selection process for a new superintendent for the Rowan-Salisbury Schools.
Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody is retiring at the end of this calendar year.
“Please take a few minutes to answer the four questions listed in the below survey that is provided in both English and Spanish,” said RSS Public Information Officer Rita Foil. “Your feedback is very much appreciated.”
Survey in English:
Survey in Spanish:
The deadline to complete the survey will be next Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.