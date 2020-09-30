Record-breaking absentee ballot request cause concern with S.C. voters, election officials ease them

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) -Absentee ballot applications are pouring into South Carolina election offices in record numbers already. York County already has more than 26,000 ballot requests. For comparison, the county only had 30,000 ballot request in 2016.
Here is what you need to know about absentee ballots in South Carolina:
On the application, you will see 18 reasons to request an absentee ballot. Just two weeks ago, the state representatives decided you can use reason 18, state of emergency, for your request. This is directly related to the coronavirus, like the June primaries.
Absentee voters can do in-person absentee voting or mail-in. A new thing this year for mail-in voters - the ballots are prepaid. All voters have to do is drop it in the mail. If any ballot has an issue, local election officials will call to make sure ballots are correct. The York County election spokesperson says errors can be corrected for the issues.
Ballots will start being mailed out Monday, October 5. The last day to request an application is October 24, by 5 p.m. That means in the election office, not postmarked. If someone absentee votes in person, you have from October 5 to November 2.
With thousands upon thousands of absentee ballots pouring into South Carolina election offices, election officials have a full plate. Those numbers have skyrocketed the last couple weeks. Now, there are concerns from voters their ballot will be lost in the shuffle.
Election officials say it is an understandable concern. Absentee ballot numbers just do not come in like this, but they say they are working hard to make sure every vote is counted.
“I am voting absentee because I’m afraid to go in person,” says one absentee voter.
“I am voting because my time is valuable. I don’t want to wait in line and delaying my vote," says another.
As mentioned, York County has 26,000 ballot request already. It is not all from Covid-19, but it is a number that is been growing ever since people could use the pandemic as their reason.
“We are still a month out from the election so having a number that high is definitely unique," says Covington.
That uniqueness is cauing the concern. Voters are concerned that many ballots could lead to their vote not getting counted in time. Covington says not to worry.
“Absentee voting for an elections office is nothing out of the ordinary," she says. "Even if we do have a larger number of ballots, we’re still prepared.”
Covington says York County got more ballot opening machines to speed up the process. When the House voted on election changes two weeks ago, they gave election officials two extra days to open and organize ballot envelopes.
“There are not concerns. Every ballot that can be counted will be counted," she says.
For those mailing, Covington says the earlier the better. Once those ballots start going out on Monday, try to get yours back ASAP.
Also, good to note, these numbers talked about are for those who have filed an application. Not every single person is going to return their application or ballot.
