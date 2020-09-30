PHOTO: Deputies looking for truck after shots fired near large crowd at Rowan Co. haunted house

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for a vehicle after one person was injured when gunshots erupted Saturday night in a crowd of nearly 1,000 at a popular haunted attraction in Rowan County.
The vehicle is a 2015 Dodge RAM four-door pick-up truck wanted for questioning in the shooting incident. The truck has a North Carolina registration of DBL-8464.
Emergency officials say multiple shots were fired near the Reaper’s Realm in China Grove on Saturday.
At about 8:25 p.m., the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at Reaper’s Realm Haunted House and Trail, located at 1610 Daugherty Road.
When deputies got there, they found more than 1,000 people who were visiting the venue.
Tryston Sebastian, who lives nearby, witnessed the chaotic scene. He said hundreds of people were running in the direction of his home, panicking.
He said several were asking him if they could come inside.
“There were at least 100 people running around out here, just panicking and freaking out, running into my yard, going up the road,” Sebastian said. “People were banging on the door asking to come in. I can’t let everybody in the house. I told them, 'no, stay right here.”
Deputies say a person from Charlotte was shot and was driven to the hospital in a private car. That person came to the Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to his foot.
This person shot said that he was initially unaware that he had suffered a gunshot wound until he had left the Reaper’s Realm location, and that he must have suffered the wound as he was running away. He was treated and released, and provided only limited information about what happened.
Deputies had to deal with multiple large and small groups of persons that were fighting each other, and there were some shots fired by persons at the event.
Law enforcement units from multiple agencies in Rowan County, along with the NC State Highway Patrol and Concord and Kannapolis Police were requested to assist in restoring order.
According to the report, law enforcement units at the scene had to use pepper spray on some who refused stop fighting and disperse.
The RCSO was also assisted by Rowan County EMS to treat anyone with injuries from the fights that broke out, as well as several local fire departments to assist with traffic.
Several roads in the area were blocked while deputies investigated.
RCSO detectives interviewed multiple witnesses, and handle multiple scenes that required the collection of evidence as a result of this chaotic incident.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office did take five juveniles into custody, and seized three handguns from the scene. They’ll be charged and processed through the juvenile court system. Their parents will be contacted.
A silver Dodge Ram did flee the scene, and the vehicle’s occupants are suspected to have fired a number of shots during this incident.
Anyone with information about this shooting incident is requested to call 704-216-8711 for 1st Lt. Rodney Mahaley or 704-216-8662 for Detective Josh Simmons, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
Rowan Emergency Services and firefighters helped treat several people with breathing problems, officials told WBTV.
