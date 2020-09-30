Nursing home visitation restrictions in North Carolina relaxed, but with exceptions

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of families in North Carolina who have loved ones in nursing homes are welcoming the news that restrictions on visitation are being eased to allow for some outdoor visitation.
There are exceptions though, and for many families that means the visit will have to wait.
“Well, it has been 203 days today that I haven’t seen my mother in the nursing home where the last time I spoke with you I believe it was 135 days. We are still not able to get into the nursing home," said Amy McGuire of Rowan County.
Even with the state easing restrictions, it won’t here at Liberty Commons. The Health Department says there’s an outbreak involving 10 staff members and 21 residents, including Amy mother.
“I am hopeful that somehow or another they are going to figure out how that virus is getting in there and stop it. Unless they do, we are never going to get in there to see our mother," McGuire said.
“My momma, 90 years old, and got it two times in a concrete building," said Roger Dowell, Amy’s brother. "How does that happen?”
That’s the question…does it come in through staff members, maybe vendors not taking proper precautions?
“Drives me crazy that people won’t do all they can to stop something and they don’t wear the mask and are proud of it," Dowell added.
Either way, it’s the one thing that will keep families from being able to visit loved ones. Amy, who has become an advocate for nursing home families across the state, says the residents need to be with family.
“They need touch, they need hugs, they need kisses, they need us, so we need to get in those nursing homes so they can have us with them." McGuire said.
There is some good news that Amy received today from the administrator at Liberty Commons. Under the new guidance, outdoor visits can begin when the facility goes 14 days with no new COVID-19 cases. If there is a case, the time resets for 14 days until it reaches that time.
