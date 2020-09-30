Nice stretch of weather on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Behind Tuesday’s wet cool front, we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine today with pleasant afternoon readings in the lower 70s.
After a nice evening, we’ll fall back to the lower 50s overnight under clear skies.
A dry, reinforcing cold front will slide through – rain-free – on Thursday ushering in a much cooler airmass for Friday and the weekend. In advance of the front, we’ll push back up into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies on Thursday before we slide back into the cool 60s for Friday and the weekend with lows in the chilly 40s and 50s.
There will probably be patchy frost in the mountains - and perhaps even a few neighborhoods in the foothills - Friday night where overnight lows will likely dip into the 30s.
A slow warming trend is forecast for early next week with highs in the lower 70s and continued rain-free weather for Monday and Tuesday.
Hope you have a great hump day!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.