The next big temperature dip arrives before the weekend begins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Out with the high humidity and high rain chances, in with the sunshine, low dewpoints and mild temperatures.
Wednesday’s welcomed weather will remain mild and calm through the afternoon and early evening hours. Under sunny skies, high temperatures will fall short of normal temperatures for this time of year with most area neighborhoods topping out in the low 70s before dipping to the 50s overnight.
A dry, reinforcing cold front will slide through – rain-free – on Thursday ushering in a much cooler airmass for Friday and the weekend.
In advance of the front, we’ll push back up into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies on Thursday before we slide back into the cool 60s for Friday and the weekend with lows in the chilly 40s and 50s.
Patchy frost is likely in the Mountains and in a few neighborhoods in the Foothills Friday night, where overnight lows will dip into the 30s.
A slow warming trend is forecast for early next week with highs in the lower 70s and continued rain-free weather for Monday and Tuesday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
