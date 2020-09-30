Missing Cherokee County man found dead day after Silver Alert issued

CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing endangered man at the center of a Silver Alert out of Cherokee County, N.C., was found dead.
Kenneth Richard Vreeland, 85, was reported missing Tuesday after he was last seen on Woodland Hills Drive. This is just off of Pioneer Drive near Hwy 74 in Murphy.
Deputies said Tuesday Vreeland was believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.
On Wednesday, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Vreeland had been found deceased within the county.
It is unclear how Vreeland died and no further information about the case was released.
