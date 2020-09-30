Man charged, accused of fatally shooting man multiple times at northwest Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man who is accused of fatally shooting another man multiple times at a home in northwest Charlotte in Dec. 2019.
Detectives have charged 31-year-old Steven Staples for the murder of 40-year-old Anthony Leakes.
The incident happened on Elliott Drive, and was initially reported after the victim’s girlfriend found him inside the home.
Officers arrived and located the man who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and was identified as Leakes.
As a result of continued investigation, detectives identified Staples as a suspect in this case. Staples, who is already in custody on pending charges, has been served with additional warrants for murder and firearm by a felon.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
