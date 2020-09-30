Livingstone College to host ‘Rock The Vote’ rally

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone College will hold a Rock the Vote – Voter Verification & Rally from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at its Alumni Memorial Stadium on campus.
Various candidates will be on hand to speak, plus there will be giveaways, music, games and lunch for students.
LC Rocks the Vote have already registered 200 Livingstone freshmen. This event is to assure that all students are registered and to register those who have not already done so.
