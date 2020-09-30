$10K reward being offered for information in deadly Beatties Ford Road shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A $10,000 reward is being offered for information in a Charlotte shooting that killed four people and injured several others along Beatties Ford Road three months ago.
The shooting happened at a block party during the early morning hours of Monday, June 22. Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have pleaded with the public to come forward with information about the deadly shooting.
Wednesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible in the deadly shooting.
Officials said more than 100 rounds were fired into a crowd of around 400 people during a Juneteenth celebration.
No one has been charged in connection to the shooting.
One of the people who died in the shooting was 39-year-old Jamaa Cassell.
Cassell’s father, Charles Billings, is still passing out informational fliers along Beatties Ford Road, hoping that someone has information that can lead detectives toward a suspect.
He spoke to WBTV in an interview Wednesday morning.
“It’s hard. It’s hard sleeping at night. It’s hard for my entire family. I’m at a stage now where I don’t know what to do,” explained the grieving father.
He acknowledged that nothing will bring his son back, but noted that he still longs for justice.
He said it is very important to him that an arrest is made. Police have said that they have had trouble getting people to come forward with information regarding the case.
Chantel Miller lost her sister, Kelly Miller, in the shooting. She also spoke to WBTV about the need for an arrest to be made.
“Sometimes I blame myself because I wasn’t there, but at night my parents, they can’t sleep. None of us can sleep because we don’t know what happened and we wanna know very bad. We need to know something,” said Miller.
Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers is committed to getting closure for the grieving families but said he needs the community’s help.
“There was a couple hundred people out there that night. We know people know what happened and who the shooters are, and we want those people to be brave and step up and do the right thing,” said Johnson.
Billings said he’s committed to pounding the pavement and helping to find his son’s killer, even if the last few weeks haven’t been successful.
“If it takes me all my life, I’m gonna find out who murdered my son. I don’t care what it takes,” said Billings.
Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.
