‘Going to be some disturbing things’: CMPD, community prepare for release of video in Harold Easter death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With video in the in-custody death of Harold Easter set for release Thursday, it will mark the first-time the public sees what happened in January.
“There are going to be some disturbing things they see in this. We are putting those videos out for full transparency," said Stephen Fischback.
On Tuesday, four officers and a sergeant resigned from the department.
With the release, community activists say protests are expected.
“People are planning right now and it’s going to be in direct response to what they see in this video," said Kass Ottley, founder of Seeking Justice CLT.
CMPD says they will protect the right for anyone to protest.
“A lot of this falls back to community collaboration. We’re always looking for ways we can improve on our end,” said Fischback.
Four CMPD officers and a sergeant resigned Tuesday after they were cited for termination. Documents say they failed to render aid after knowing Easter had swallowed drugs.
The district attorney declined to bring any charges against the officers, citing the inability to prove a criminal act occurred beyond a reasonable doubt.
“Community is upset. People are tired of the lies, the different stories, different narratives. We’ve seen it play out so many different times," added Ottley.
