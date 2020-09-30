Federal judge questions North Carolina absentee rule change

(AP) - A federal judge says a North Carolina elections board directive making it easier for voters to fix witness deficiencies in absentee ballots may violate a previous ruling he made.
Federal Judge Joel Osteen, who presided over one of multiple lawsuits over absentee ballots, asked lawyers for the North Carolina State Board of Elections to schedule a status conference “at the earliest possible date and time” to explain to him recent changes to absentee ballot rules announced last week.
The elections board’s new directive allows voters who cast mail-in ballots with incomplete witness information to fix the problem by returning an affidavit, rather than starting the ballot over from scratch.
President Donald Trump’s campaign committee and the Republican National Committee has sued to block North Carolina election officials from enforcing the rule changes that could boost the number of ballots counted in the presidential battleground state.
The federal lawsuit that national Republicans filed on Saturday claims the election board made a partisan “backroom deal” that undermines state lawmakers' election laws.
