CMS calls emergency meeting to consider changes to in-person, remote learning plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has called an emergency meeting to consider changes to in-person and remote learning plans on Thursday night.
The meeting takes place Thursday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.
At this emergency meeting, officials say the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education will consider: modifications to the in-person and remote learning plan for the 2020-2021 school year
Sources say the expected proposal and recommendation Thursday night will not accelerate the previously-approved timetable of Nov. 2, nor will it be a vote to go into full plan A.
WBTV’s education reporter Chandler Morgan is told the main change expected to be made to the plans Thursday night have to do with the rotating schedule of students.
That is, instead of the two-week rotational model, students would be in school every week to some capacity (ex: M,W,F) once their grade level starts back.
CMS previously approved a phased approach to bring students back into the classroom over the next few months.
The start dates for the phases were as follows:
- Sept. 29: Students in Exceptional Children (EC) programs return.
- Oct. 12: Pre-K students return.
- Nov. 2: K-5 students return (grade levels rotate with A,B,C cohorts).
- Nov. 23: Middle school students return (grade levels rotate with A,B,C cohorts).
- Dec. 14: High school students return for end of semester in-person testing, but in-person instruction doesn’t start until Jan. 5. (grade levels rotate with A,B,C cohorts)
Pre-K students do not have the A, B, C cohorts. They would all show up for their learning days, per NCDHHS guidance.
Testing in December for high school grade levels will be in-person testing, but their in-person instruction will not start until Jan. 5.
Schools with nontraditional grade spans, such as the district’s K-8 schools, Cochrane Collegiate Academy and Northwest School of the Arts, will return in carefully sequenced phases, with students in grades six through eight returning with other middle school students, and students in grades nine through 12 returning with other high school students.
Students whose families opted to participate in the Full Remote Academy will remain in the academy through the first semester unless families request an exemption. Any requests to transfer from the Full Remote Academy into the in-person rotation will be addressed by schools individually.
The safety metrics in the plan set specific thresholds for determining when a school or schools have infection rates that would trigger action. To see the full plan, click here.
The district will also communicate additional details about the phased return to in-person instruction, including classroom social distancing, transportation and bus routes, school and classroom sanitation, nutrition services, and state-mandated health/safety checks and temperature screenings.
A database of COVID cases by school and date will be updated weekly and shared with families. Parents should update their contact information with schools to ensure they receive this timely information.
