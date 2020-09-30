Charlotte keeps Coca-Cola 600 and ROVAL 400, loses All-Star Race in 2021 NASCAR schedule

“I’m thrilled with the effort and the ideas that went into developing the 2021 NASCAR schedule. This is a tremendous boost for our entire sport. I’m proud of the collaborative effort amongst our team at Speedway Motorsports and NASCAR, along with FOX, NBC and the race teams, to produce something spectacular for NASCAR fans whether they are watching from the grandstands or on television. We made some bold changes with new markets and new speedways, and we’ve also stayed true to our legendary speedways across the country. I’m looking forward to seeing the 2021 NASCAR season unfold along with millions of NASCAR fans,” Smith said.