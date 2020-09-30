Charlotte debuts $4 million program to help struggling food and beverage business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The city of Charlotte is launching a $4 million Food Service Recovery Grant Program to help the local food and beverage industry affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The $4 million in grants for restaurants, bars, food trucks and caterers are based on the number of workers. Businesses with five or fewer employees are eligible for a $10,000 grant or $25,000 for six or more employees, a city news release said Monday.
About 350 businesses will receive grant funding, according to the city.
Applicants must be headquartered within city limits, been in business before Jan. 1 and earned revenue of more than $30,000 last year. Nonprofits, liquor stores and adult entertainment businesses are not eligible for the grants.
Business may apply beginning at noon Sept. 21 through Oct. 19. Grant funding is awarded on a first-come basis, and people can go to charlotteopenforbusiness.com/ for more information.
The program is part of the city’s Open for Business initiative, distributing $50 million to small businesses headquartered within city limits.
This is the first program specific to the food and beverage industry, said city spokesman Cory Burkarth.
He said all city small businesses were eligible to apply for its Open for Business Access to Capital Small Business Recovery program through the federal CARES Act. Businesses which received that funding, also $10,000 or $25,000 grants, are not eligible for this program, according to the city.