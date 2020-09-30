Cabarrus Health Alliance urges community members to plan safe fall, Halloween celebrations

CABARRUS, N.C. (WBTV) - As fall and cooler temperature arrive, families have already started planning upcoming Halloween and other fall activities, like visiting pumpkin patches and trick-or-treating. The Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) is urging residents to plan safe and early, so they can know their risk of exposure associated with certain fall activities.
“Ways in which we traditionally celebrate Halloween or other fall activities does not always allow people to minimize close contact with non-household members,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, CHA Health Director. “We want to share this information, so that residents know their level of exposure risk when participating in certain activities. Hopefully, it will encourage them to select a safer alternative for their family.”
COVID-19 can easily pass from person to person through close contact. It’s difficult to maintain a safe distance on porches and doorsteps, especially in neighborhoods where trick or treating is popular. NC Department of Health and Human Services has provided guidance that trick-or-treating is allowed as long as everyone wears a mask.
Governor’s Executive Order No. 163 requires certain activities to remain closed based on high risk of exposure and spread of COVID-19. Allowable activities and events should still abide by the mass gathering limits of 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
Indoor Haunted Houses
Train Rides (conducted for amusement purposes only)
Mechanical or structural rides and mechanically operated carousels
Fair-Type games and gaming activities
Hayrides (conducted for amusement purposes only)
For additional guidance and recommendations related to fall-related events, you can access the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' interim guidance document for fall-related events here: https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/guidance/NCDHHS-Interim-Guidance-for-Fall-Events.pdf
As a reminder, CHA wants everyone to be able to enjoy Halloween and other fall activities in a way that keeps them, their families and others safe.
If you or a family member have symptoms of fever (100.4 or higher), cough, shortness of breath, or other COVID-19 related systems, seeking COVID-19 testing is recommended. Please call your primary care provider for testing. If you do not have a primary care provider, you can call the CHA Health Information Line at 704-920-1213.
