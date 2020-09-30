Biden: Trump “trying to scare people” into not voting

(CBS News) - Joe Biden criticized the president for promoting baseless claims that voting by mail leads to widespread voter fraud, saying that the president was trying to depress the vote and discourage people from voting.
“We’re going to make sure that the people who want to vote in person are able to vote,” Biden said, encouraging people to turn out in person if possible. “This is all about trying to dissuade people from voting because he’s trying to scare people into thinking that it’s not going to be legitimate.”
“He cannot stop you from being able to determine the outcome of the election,” Biden continued. However, he said that if the election is conclusive, then Mr. Trump would have no choice but to leave office. “If we get the votes, it’s going to be all over.”
Mr. Trump continued to promote theories that there was ongoing voting fraud, even though the FBI director has said that there is currently no evidence of any effort to coordinate voter fraud.
“As far as the ballots are concerned, it’s a disaster,” Mr. Trump said. “This is going to be fraud like you’ve never seen.”
He also said that “we might not know for months” what the outcome of the election will be, and suggested that the Supreme Court may have to determine the results of the election.
“I’m counting on them to look at the ballots, definitely,” Mr. Trump said. If Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court, the court would have a 6 to 3 conservative majority.
