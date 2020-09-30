Are you ready for fall weather? It is ready for you!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The clouds and rain from yesterday are now just a distant memory. The sun is back and here to stay!
Tonight will be cool and dry. Lows will fall to the low 50s. Highs will reach the upper 70s with sunny skies by afternoon.
Friday through the weekend will be very fall-like! It will be sunny and highs will be in the upper 60s by day and mid 40s by night. The highest elevations will be in the 30s on the weekend mornings. There could be some patchy frost in the mountains.
Next week will be a tad milder. Highs will be back in the low to mid 70s and lows will be in the low 50s.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.