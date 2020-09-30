900 American Airlines workers in Charlotte to be furloughed October 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say 75,000 aviation workers nationwide could lose their jobs Thursday.
That total includes 19,000 American Airlines workers. About 900 of them are based out of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
The Payroll Support Program through the CARES Act provided $32 billion in federal aid to the airline industry, covering employee wages, salaries and benefits.
It expires Thursday.
“The last thing we want to do is furlough employees," American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said Wednesday morning.
Parker is in Washington, DC pushing for an extension to the Payroll Support Program.
“It keeps all of us employing our workers even though there isn’t enough work for them right now," Parker said.
According to American Airlines, without an extension about 900 Charlotte-based team members will be furloughed.
“All of us have worked so hard for this job," American Airlines flight attendant Sara Gallman told WBTV.
Gallman is bracing for furlough after working out of Charlotte for almost five years.
“In the summer I could tell that flying wasn’t getting back to normal, so I was getting worried," she said.
She saw the writing on the wall and tried to prepare.
“It’s been very tough trying to plan ahead and find another job," she said. "I’m getting rejection emails for things I’m not qualified for, I’m hearing I’m overqualified for.”
The ripple effects could go beyond her line of work.
“The hotel van drivers, the hotel front desk vendors, food vendors, this has the potential to devastate local economies," Paul Hartshorn Jr. said.
He works with the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which represents American Airlines.
“This has the potential to put many people on the street if we can’t get the house and senate to come together and get this done," he said.
He said there is bipartisan support for an extension of this program, but it won’t happen until an overall stimulus package is passed.
Gallman says American Airlines flight attendants like herself will be furloughed effective October 3.
