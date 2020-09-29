76-year-old man reported missing from Rowan County, Silver Alert issued

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 76-year-old man has been reported missing from Rowan County and a Silver Alert has been issued.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons is asking citizens to be on the lookout for Daniel Toliver Smith, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Smith is described as white man, standing 6′3″ tall and weighing 195 pounds with brown balding hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing green BDU pants, a flannel shirt, a Vietnam veteran ball cap, glasses and work boots
He was last seen on Campbell Road in China Grove. Officials gave a vehicle description of a 2006 Honda Accord with North Carolina license plate number: RXB9439.
Anyone with information about Daniel Toliver Smith should call Deputy Palacios at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8500.
