19-year-old App State student described as ‘super healthy’ dies from COVID-19 complications

“As our family suffers this incredible loss, we want to remind people to wear a mask and quarantine if you test positive even without symptoms," she wrote. "You have no idea who you can come in contact with that the virus affects differently. Chad was just incredibly tired for two weeks and little did we know it was secretly attacking his body in a way they have never seen before. The doctors said that Chad is the rarest 1-10,000,000 case but if it can happen to a super healthy 19-year-old boy who doesn’t smoke, vape, or do drugs, it can happen to anyone.”