19-year-old App State student described as ‘super healthy’ dies from COVID-19 complications

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old student at Appalachian State University who was described by his mother as “super healthy,” has died from complications related to COVID-19, according to his former basketball team.
The Piedmont Pacers made a post on social media saying that Chad Dorrill of Davidson County died on Monday night.
“The Piedmont Pacers family is devastated to learn of the passing of Chad Dorrill, due to complications from COVID-19," the statement read. “This awful disease has taken this young man from everyone far too soon. Chad was an original member of the Piedmont Pacers and we first met him in 2013 after he and his family moved to North Carolina from Wisconsin. We quickly realized what a talented basketball player he was.”
"Most importantly, Chad was beloved by all of his teammates and coaches and possessed all of the qualities that any parent would love to see in their child,” the Pacers said. “His parents, Robert and Susan, were a constant presence at Pacers games and their kindness and support helped to create a family-like atmosphere. Our hearts go out to them and we cannot imagine the pain they are going through right now.”
Chad’s mother Susan made a public post following her son’s death in which she described how the virus affected her son.
“As our family suffers this incredible loss, we want to remind people to wear a mask and quarantine if you test positive even without symptoms," she wrote. "You have no idea who you can come in contact with that the virus affects differently. Chad was just incredibly tired for two weeks and little did we know it was secretly attacking his body in a way they have never seen before. The doctors said that Chad is the rarest 1-10,000,000 case but if it can happen to a super healthy 19-year-old boy who doesn’t smoke, vape, or do drugs, it can happen to anyone.”
Chad Dorrill was a 2019 graduate of Ledford Senior High in Thomasville and was studying to become a physical therapist at Appalachian State University, according to Emily Lipe, the superintendent of Davidson County Schools.
“Chad Dorrill was a loved and well-respected member of the Ledford community and the Class of 2019," Lipe said in a statement. "He was an All-Conference basketball player during his years at LHS, who was both competitive and kind. He was enrolled at Appalachian State University in hopes of becoming a physical therapist. Our deepest and most heartfelt sympathy is extended to Chad’s family, friends, and the entire Ledford community.”
Dorrill wore the #10 when he played high school basketball for Ledford. On Monday night the scoreboard in the gym was turned on and the #10 was lit in each box.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.