Silver Alert issued for missing N.C. man with cognitive impairment

CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered man out of Cherokee County, N.C.
Kenneth Richard Vreeland, 85, was last seen on Woodland Hills Drive. This is just off of Pioneer Drive near Hwy 74 in Murphy. Deputies say Vreeland is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.
Vreeland is described as a white male, 5′10″ tall and 175 lbs. He is bald with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a navy and blue flannel long-sleeve button-up shirt and light blue jeans.
Anyone who sees Vreeland or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call Joe Wood with the Cherokee County Sheriff Office at 828-835-3144.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.