2 shot, another hurt in northwest Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were shot and a third person was injured in northwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened on Glenmoor Drive around 1:45 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to the scene.
CMPD says the two people who were shot were taken to the hospital by Medic. One of these people suffered life-threatening injuries.
One other person was injured in a fall after the shooting, according to Mecklenburg EMS.
Officers are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.
No other details were provided.
