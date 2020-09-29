2 shot, another hurt in northwest Charlotte neighborhood

2 shot, another hurt in northwest Charlotte neighborhood
The incident happened on Glenmoor Drive around 1:45 p.m. (Source: Jay Boyd/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | September 29, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT - Updated September 29 at 4:55 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were shot and a third person was injured in northwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened on Glenmoor Drive around 1:45 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to the scene.

CMPD says the two people who were shot were taken to the hospital by Medic. One of these people suffered life-threatening injuries.

One other person was injured in a fall after the shooting, according to Mecklenburg EMS.

Officers are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

No other details were provided.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.