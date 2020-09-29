RSS Teacher Of The Year receives the Phillip J. Kirk Honored Educator Scholarship

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Sally Shultz, the Rowan-Salisbury Teacher of the Year, was presented the Phillip J. Kirk Jr. Honored Educator Scholarship at the meeting of the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education on Monday.
Presenting the scholarship on behalf of the Development Foundation of the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching was Phil Kirk, a native of Rowan County, who began his teaching career at Knox Middle School in 1967.
“I am especially honored to present this scholarship to Sally since she also teaches at Knox!” says Kirk. “I taught language arts, journalism, and school newspaper/yearbook, and she teaches math, science, and ELA. She is an exemplary teacher and shows her love for her students every day,” Kirk added. “Parents are excited when their children have Sally as their teacher.”
Each year, the Kirk Scholar is able to attend a program at either of the NCCAT campuses in Cullowhee and Ocracoke. Currently seminars are being held virtually. The scholarship covers all costs associated with the teacher’s participation in a week-long seminar of her choosing, including instruction, program materials, food and lodging on the NCCAT campus, travel to and from the campus, and payment for a substitute teacher while the Kirk Scholar is at NCCAT. In addition, the teacher receives $250 for use in her classroom.
The letter from Brock Womble, Executive Director of NCCAT, states that “the Phillip J. Kirk Honored Educator Scholarship honors an outstanding advocate for public schools and an influential businessman who uses his energy, understanding of education issues, and connections with the business community to champion education in North Carolina.” Kirk, a graduate of East Rowan High School and Catawba College, also taught at Salisbury High before resigning to serve in several positions in state government. Kirk was appointed Chairman of the State Board of Education and served in that position for more than six years. During this time, he visited 750 schools and all 115 school districts.
Kirk also thanked members of the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education for their public service and wished them well as they continue to deal with many challenging issues. He also commended Superintendent Lynn Moody for her exemplary and innovative service and wished her well in her retirement.
