RSS Teacher Of The Year receives the Phillip J. Kirk Honored Educator Scholarship

The letter from Brock Womble, Executive Director of NCCAT, states that “the Phillip J. Kirk Honored Educator Scholarship honors an outstanding advocate for public schools and an influential businessman who uses his energy, understanding of education issues, and connections with the business community to champion education in North Carolina.” Kirk, a graduate of East Rowan High School and Catawba College, also taught at Salisbury High before resigning to serve in several positions in state government. Kirk was appointed Chairman of the State Board of Education and served in that position for more than six years. During this time, he visited 750 schools and all 115 school districts.