Rain moves out - sun moves in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This evening will bring showers as the front moves on. Lows tonight will fall to the low 50s and Wednesday will be a nice one.
Highs will be in the low 70s and we will enjoy the sun. It will be a little milder on Thursday before the next front moves through.
Highs will reach the upper 70s. This front doesn’t have rain associated with it, other than a possible few showers Thursday night.
After that front is done with us, it will REALLY feel like fall. Highs Friday through the weekend will be in the upper 60s with lows in the 40s.
Rain shouldn’t stand in your way at all. The Komen Race is virtual so you can walk or run at any time. Saturday will start out in the mid 40s and we will reach the upper 60s - so take your pick!
Even next week looks dry as we climb back to the low 70s for highs and the low 50s for lows.
...and the tropics remain quiet!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
