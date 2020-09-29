Press release: Representative Richard Hudson discusses opioid epidemic with President Trump’s “Drug Czar” in Kannapolis

“After the Department of Health and Human Services declared the opioids epidemic a national emergency in 2017, Congress got to work and passed the largest response to a drug crisis ever - the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act. We accomplished a lot with that bill and built upon earlier progress, but I know there is more to do, especially in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Rep. Hudson. “I was honored to host President Trump’s “Drug Czar” in Cabarrus County today to showcase our leading efforts and hear from the community about how Congress and the Administration can further help to defeat the opioid epidemic.”