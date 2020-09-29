Neighborhood starts Operation Goat Chomp to control kudzu

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Lisa Kenerait has lived in the Windsong Village development in Hickory for 17 years and has seen the kudzu creeping ever closer to the roads and homes.
“It has gotten worse year after year,” she says.
Kudzu can grow 18 inches a day and cover trees and anything that gets in its way. The HOA has hired people to cut it back and has done some light spraying but none of that has solved the problem.
Now they are trying something out of the ordinary, says HOA President Christina Garris.
“It’s different,” Garris explained.
The development has contracted with a goat farmer in Virginia to bring a small herd in to eat the kudzu leaves and vines and stamp out the roots and bulbs with their hooves.
“This is what we have them for,” said the goats owner Dave Hamilton, who added, “They love the kudzu and it’s good protein.”
Hamilton says he raises the goats just for projects like this one. He would like to have a couple of dozen goats on the job but the City of Hickory has a limit to farm animals on property so only four are in what’s called Operation Goat Chomp, for now.
Using a smaller herd means it will take a couple of years to get the kudzu to a point where it is not a problem anymore so the goats will be back in the Spring.
Garris says it is cost effective compared to other efforts they have tried against the kudzu and this is environmentally friendly as well.
