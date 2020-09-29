Lancaster County’s two referendums changes county government, greenlights multi-million dollar projects

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - This November, Lancaster County residents will have two big decisions on their hands. Road improvements, a new park, a greenway to walk on.
That is one thing on the line this election season in Lancaster County.
“Boy they’re really bad. Ain’t nothing but straight potholes," says Jermaine Patterson about the roads.
Patterson’s car has taken a beating driving down these Lancaster County roads.
“They can fix it one day and then here’s that same pothole but bigger," he says.
Patterson’s lost a rim to a pothole. His tires get messed up all the time. Until the roads get fixed, it is drive safely or suffer the consequences.
“I try to avoid every pothole there is," says Patterson.
These projects are all in a part of the capital project sales tax.
The tax is not new but could be the difference in multi-million dollar improvements or nothing at all. However, come election day, voters could make a change.
“There’s a variety of projects that benefit our citizens," says Lancaster County Administrator Steve Willis.
The tax could fund $68 million worth of projects, like the roads. The capital project sales tax is a one cent tax Lancaster County residents are already paying.
“We would not add another penny," says Willis. "When the current tax expires it would be continued to fund a new set of projects.”
Other projects on the list include a park in Van Wyck, the Lancaster Streetscape and a new county detention center. A full list can be found on the Lancaster County page.
If voters say no, the projects could be held or not happen at all. If voters vote no, taxpayers will still pay for the detention center which would be 30 years of property tax instead of seven in capital tax.
The other referendum would take away your choice to pick the county treasurer and auditor. It is called the form of government referendum. It all boils down to appointments versus elections.
If voters choose yes, the county council will be able to appoint a county treasurer and auditor. This means council will fill these positions themselves or let voters decide. This would go into effect in 2024.
York County follows this form of government. If voters choose no, the current form stays, and voters will elect these two positions every four years.
The referendum will not change any other position or council seat.
In the 2020 election, the two candidates will be elected by the voters. The candidates for each are running unopposed.
