Kristen Hampton Makes Her Version Of Chicken And Dumps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s Tuesday and you know what that means, we’re checking in with Kristen Hampton. Today, Kristen somewhat showed us how to make her version of chicken and dumpling. Or as she likes to call them, chicken and dumps. Instead of making her own dumps, she used Grandma Mary Hill’s frozen dumpling strips. As always, there were a few complications. Kristen forgot to pull the dumpling strips out of the freezer, so she struggled to pull them off the paper they were attached to. We also didn’t get the full recipe on how to make this delicious recipe, but hopefully, you got the gist of what to do. We finally got a look at the final presentation, find out what secret ingredient Kristen puts on top of her dumps. It’s very interesting, to say the least!