Kannapolis seeks redevelopment proposals for former Kannapolis Intimidators stadium property

The 55.46-acre site includes a 4,700-seat baseball stadium on the northern portion of the site that was home to the former Kannapolis Intimidators. The stadium, constructed in 1995, and its associated structures occupy approximately 10 acres, and the adjacent surface parking lot occupies approximately seven acres. The southern portion of the site (approximately 19 acres) is vacant except for Stadium Drive. The property is zoned office institutional and has infrastructure in place.