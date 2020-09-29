FIRST ALERT: Showers & storms today, big weekend chill down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Day, as rain chances ramp in advance of a cold front will slowly cross the WBTV viewing area. The entire day won’t be a complete washout, but a shower is possible at any point, though the best chance for rain comes during the afternoon hours as a line of showers and storms pushes east.
High temperatures will range from the upper 60s across the foothills – where the rain arrives earlier - to the middle 70s in the Piedmont to near 80° in the Pee Dee Valley where there’s a small chance for a stronger storm or two.
Most neighborhoods will receive less than one inch of rain before it tapers down this evening.
Behind the front, it will turn noticeably cooler with overnight lows falling back to near 50°.
Any morning clouds Wednesday will quickly give way to sunshine and a pleasant afternoon high in the lower 70s.
A dry, reinforcing cold front will slide through – rain-free – on Thursday ushering in a much cooler airmass for Friday and the weekend. In advance of the front, we’ll push back up into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies on Thursday before we slide back into the cool 60s for Friday and most of the weekend with lows in the chilly 40s.
There will probably be patchy frost in the mountains and perhaps even a few neighborhoods in the foothills over the weekend where overnight lows will likely dip into the 30s.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
