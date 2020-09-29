First Alert: Heavy rain, thunderstorms drench Charlotte Metro this afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy downpours and thunderstorms will move from the Mountains into the Foothills and into the Piedmont over the next six hours as cold front moves through the WBTV viewing area.
The strongest storms will arrive in Charlotte between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, the highest rainfall totals shouldn’t exceed an inch and a half. Note that, a few storms may attempt to turn severe south of I-85 and east of I-77 as the line treks east over Union(NC), Anson, Richmond, Stanly, Lancaster, and Chesterfield counties late this afternoon.
The threat for tornadoes and damaging winds is low, but still a concern as the lines moves further east into more unstable conditions - warm temperatures and high humidity. The potential for strong to severe storms ends in our area by 6 p.m.
Under mostly cloudy skies, highs will reach into the mid 70s before cooler and drier conditions roll in overnight. Across the Piedmont, overnight lows will fall into the 50s under decreasing cloud cover with temperatures dipping into the 40s in the higher elevations.
Sunny skies and highs in the low 70s results in a calm and comfortable Wednesday. Thursday highs will creep up into the upper 70s before another second cold front, albeit rain-free, ushers in another shot of cooler and drier air.
Despite radiant sunshine, highs will only reach the 60s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Lows will fall to the 30s in the Mountains, therefore frost could develop during the early weekend morning hours where winds are calm.
The chill will also be felt in and around Charlotte as lows will dip into the 40s Friday and Saturday nights.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
