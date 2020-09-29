Father backing up pickup truck strikes 5-year-old daughter

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 5-year-old girl is recovering after being accidentally struck by her father’s pickup truck. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon.
According to the report, deputies were called to respond to the Millers Ferry Fire Department where they met the parents of the child.
The father told deputies he was leaving the house to visit other family members. The young girl was inside the house when her father was leaving, but ran outside to go with him. The father began to back up but did not see his daughter behind the truck, and the girl was hit.
The parents called 911. They were told to go to the fire department to meet the ambulance.
Captain John Sifford of the Rowan Sheriff’s Office says the incident appears to be an unfortunate accident. He reminds drivers to always be aware of surroundings, especially when young children may be present.
The little girl should be okay, according to deputies. No charges were filed.
